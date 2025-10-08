DRI investigates Adani Defence for alleged customs duty evasion on missile components

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has launched a detailed probe into Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, over allegations of customs duty evasion related to imported missile components, according to multiple news reports.

The Telegraph reported that preliminary findings indicate that the investigation centres on whether parts imported for short-range surface-to-air missile systems were mis-declared as components of long-range missiles to avail of duty exemptions not legally applicable at the time.

Under the rules in force during the relevant period, short-range missile components attracted a 10 per cent basic customs duty plus 18 per cent local tax, whereas long-range missile components were exempt. Officials estimate that the alleged misclassification may have caused a revenue loss of around Rs 77 crore.

Documents reviewed by the agency reportedly show that Adani Defence imported non-explosive components including structural fittings, mounting assemblies, and control interfaces for missile systems. Investigators allege that exemptions were wrongly claimed on consignments that should have been taxed.

The company has provided customs entries, end-use certificates, and correspondence with foreign suppliers, and has acknowledged differences in classification while maintaining that the imports complied with the applicable notifications and technical documentation.

Trade data cited in reports suggest that imports from Russia alone amounted to about USD 32 million since 2024, with total imports from Russia, Israel, and Canada valued at approximately USD 70 million during the same period.