Delhi Court quashes Adani gag order, cites lack of hearing for journalists

Rohini Court quashed a 6 September ex-parte gag order that had restrained critical publications about the Adani Group.

Judge Ashish Aggarwal ruled the lower court erred by not hearing journalists before directing takedowns.

He noted the articles had been in the public domain for months, making their sudden removal unjustified.

Journalists’ counsel Vrinda Grover argued the order was a sweeping prior restraint undermining press freedom.

Adani’s counsel claimed the publications were part of a malicious campaign and justified the injunction.

A Delhi court on Thursday, 18 September, set aside an ex-parte injunction that had restrained the publication of allegedly defamatory content about the Adani Group, ruling that the lower court erred in passing the order without hearing the journalists concerned.

District judge Ashish Aggarwal of the Rohini courts delivered the ruling while hearing an appeal filed by journalists Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskant Das and Ayush Joshi.

The ex-parte order, passed by a civil judge on 6 September, had directed the takedown of several articles and posts critical of the Adani Group. Judge Aggarwal, however, observed that since the publications had been in the public domain for months, the trial court should have granted the journalists an opportunity to be heard before granting such sweeping relief.

“The effect would be that if subsequently the court were to find the articles not defamatory, it would not be feasible to restore them once removed,” the judge noted, as quoted by LiveLaw. He concluded that the order was unsustainable and therefore quashed it, without commenting on the merits of the underlying defamation suit.