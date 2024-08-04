Bangladesh: At least 32 killed as protesters clash with police, ruling party supporters

Violent clashes between protestors and the ruling Awami League supporters in Bangladesh on Sunday left 32 people dead and hundreds injured on the first day of a non-cooperation movement announced by the students' movement demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

“So far, 32 people have been killed in clashes in 13 districts across Bangladesh,” Prothom Alo newspaper reported. Giving details, the paper said at least five people were killed in Feni, four in Sirajganj, three in Munshiganj, three in Bogura, three in Magura, three in Bhola, three in Rangpur, two in Pabna, two in Sylhet, one in Comilla, one in Joypurhat, one in Dhaka and one in Barisal.

The home ministry has decided to impose an indefinite countrywide curfew from 6.00 pm on Sunday. A government agency has ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. The mobile operators were ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet, the paper added.

The platform Students Against Discrimination has called for an all-out non-cooperation movement from today with the one-point demand of the government’s resignation.

Meanwhile, PM Hasina said those engaging in sabotage across Bangladesh in the name of protest are not students but terrorists and asked people to suppress them with a firm hand. Hasina called a meeting of the National Committee on Security Affairs at Ganabhaban, the paper reported, citing sources from the prime minister's office (PMO).