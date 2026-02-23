Bangladesh: BNP leader injured in shooting in Dhaka’s Kalabagan area
The injured, 55-year-old Shafiqur Rahman, serves as the joint general secretary of Kalabagan Ward-16 BNP
A prominent leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was injured in a shooting incident in Dhaka’s Kalabagan area on Sunday night, local media reported, adding to a string of violent episodes that have marked the country’s post-election environment.
The injured, 55-year-old Shafiqur Rahman, serves as the joint general secretary of Kalabagan Ward-16 BNP. He was shot outside a shoe market opposite the Bashundhara Shopping Complex, under the jurisdiction of Kalabagan Police Station, according to the Bangladeshi news agency UNB.
A local shopkeeper, Shahparan, who rushed Shafiqur to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, recounted the moment of the attack: “Suddenly, a bullet hit his left hand. I cannot say who or what shot him.” Confirming the incident, Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital’s police camp, said a businessman with gunshot injuries was brought in and is receiving treatment in the emergency department. “We have informed Kalabagan Police Station about the matter,” he added.
The shooting comes just days after the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, assumed office following its decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Political violence has surged in the aftermath, with multiple incidents reported across the country.
Last week, at least nine people were injured and a house was set on fire in five districts amid post-election unrest. In Lalpur upazila of Natore district, six individuals were injured during clashes between rival BNP factions on the night of 14 February. Two suspects were arrested and a firearm recovered, the local police reported.
In Sherpur district, a BNP worker, Giasuddin Rasel, was injured in an attack allegedly carried out by members of Jamaat-e-Islami. Meanwhile, in Mashiali village, Khulna district, a gang reportedly torched the house of Jamaat supporter Shokor Akunji, with his son Abdur Razzak stating, “We could not identify the attackers.”
The Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), a Dhaka-based NGO, has documented the escalating violence. According to its latest report, at least 10 people were killed and 2,503 injured in election-related violence between October 2025 and 14 February. HRSS recorded more than 700 incidents nationwide, including 34 bullet injuries and widespread damage to over 500 houses, businesses, election offices, vehicles, and polling centres.
Experts warn that under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, Bangladesh faces a formidable challenge in stabilising the country and curbing rising Islamist extremism — a trend that marked the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
The Kalabagan shooting underscores the continuing risks for political leaders and civilians alike, highlighting the urgent need for law enforcement and political reconciliation to restore order in a volatile post-election environment.
With IANS inputs