Bangladesh: BNP leader injured in shooting in Dhaka’s Kalabagan area

A prominent leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was injured in a shooting incident in Dhaka’s Kalabagan area on Sunday night, local media reported, adding to a string of violent episodes that have marked the country’s post-election environment.

The injured, 55-year-old Shafiqur Rahman, serves as the joint general secretary of Kalabagan Ward-16 BNP. He was shot outside a shoe market opposite the Bashundhara Shopping Complex, under the jurisdiction of Kalabagan Police Station, according to the Bangladeshi news agency UNB.

A local shopkeeper, Shahparan, who rushed Shafiqur to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, recounted the moment of the attack: “Suddenly, a bullet hit his left hand. I cannot say who or what shot him.” Confirming the incident, Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital’s police camp, said a businessman with gunshot injuries was brought in and is receiving treatment in the emergency department. “We have informed Kalabagan Police Station about the matter,” he added.

The shooting comes just days after the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, assumed office following its decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Political violence has surged in the aftermath, with multiple incidents reported across the country.