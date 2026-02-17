Tarique Rahman sworn in as new prime minister of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister on Tuesday, 17 February, ushering in a new political chapter after nearly 18 months of instability under the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to the 60-year-old at a ceremony held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, breaking with the long-standing practice of conducting the swearing-in at Banga Bhaban, the presidential residence. The event was attended by senior political leaders, military officials and foreign dignitaries.

“I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law,” Rahman said during the ceremony. He later signed the oath of office and oath of secrecy, formally beginning a five-year term.

India was represented at the ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, with the onus on New Delhi to engage closely with the new government after a period of strained ties during Yunus’s tenure. Yunus assumed charge in August 2024 following the collapse of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina amid mass student-led protests and unrest.

Rahman’s return to power marks a dramatic personal and political comeback. The son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, he had spent 17 years in self-imposed exile in London before returning to Dhaka in December 2025. He now assumes the premiership for the first time.