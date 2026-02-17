Tarique Rahman sworn in as new prime minister of Bangladesh
BNP landslide ends interim rule; new premier calls for unity amid economic and governance challenges
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister on Tuesday, 17 February, ushering in a new political chapter after nearly 18 months of instability under the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to the 60-year-old at a ceremony held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, breaking with the long-standing practice of conducting the swearing-in at Banga Bhaban, the presidential residence. The event was attended by senior political leaders, military officials and foreign dignitaries.
“I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law,” Rahman said during the ceremony. He later signed the oath of office and oath of secrecy, formally beginning a five-year term.
India was represented at the ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, with the onus on New Delhi to engage closely with the new government after a period of strained ties during Yunus’s tenure. Yunus assumed charge in August 2024 following the collapse of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina amid mass student-led protests and unrest.
Rahman’s return to power marks a dramatic personal and political comeback. The son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, he had spent 17 years in self-imposed exile in London before returning to Dhaka in December 2025. He now assumes the premiership for the first time.
Earlier in the day, BNP lawmakers elected him leader of their parliamentary party, paving the way for his appointment.
In the 12 February general election — the 13th parliamentary polls — the BNP secured 209 of the 297 contested seats, while the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats, emerging as the principal opposition. The Awami League was barred from contesting the election. The outcome marked a sharp reversal for the BNP, which had faced sustained political pressure during the Awami League’s 15-year rule.
Jamaat-e-Islami and its ally, the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), boycotted the swearing-in ceremony, underscoring lingering political divisions.
Alongside Rahman, President Shahabuddin administered the oath to 25 cabinet ministers and 24 state ministers. The new cabinet includes representation from minority communities, including BNP vice-president Nitai Roy Chowdhury, a Hindu leader, and Dipen Dewan, a Buddhist.
In a notable move, Khalilur Rahman, who served as security adviser in the outgoing interim government, was inducted as a technocrat minister. Several senior BNP leaders, however, did not find a place in the cabinet, fuelling speculation about internal party dynamics. Portfolios are expected to be announced shortly.
In his first remarks after taking office, Rahman called for reconciliation and cooperation across political lines. “Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness,” he said.
He acknowledged that the new administration inherits serious challenges, including a fragile economy, weakened institutions and deteriorating law and order. Rahman identified economic recovery and restoring good governance as his government’s two immediate priorities.
With the transition complete, attention now turns to how the BNP government will stabilise the economy, rebuild institutions and recalibrate Bangladesh’s foreign relations after a prolonged period of political turbulence.
