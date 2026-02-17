Why is Om Birla representing India in Dhaka instead of Jaishankar or Doval?

The swearing in ceremony of Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today, 17 February, will see prime ministers of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan in attendance. As also the prime ministers of China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Maldives. Missing from this list is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned down the invitation owing to other official engagements at home.

In his place, the government decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — currently facing a no-confidence motion in Parliament — to represent India. This choice suggests New Delhi remains hesitant to fully embrace the new BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government in Dhaka.

The move has also raised several questions. Is it once again a missed opportunity for India to signal that it is ready to break bread with BNP and deal with the new government with a clean slate and an open mind? Sending the Lok Sabha speaker, a political lightweight in international relations, may have appeared a safe option, but is he the right person to represent India at the ceremony?

If India did want to be cautious and wanted to send a stronger message, minister for external affairs S. Jaishankar or national security advisor Ajit Doval could have been entrusted with the task.