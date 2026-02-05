Bangladesh: Climate change, industrial pollution worsening healthcare crisis

Climate change and unchecked industrial pollution are steadily tightening their grip on Bangladesh, pushing an already strained healthcare system towards the brink, according to a report by The Irish Times.

Though Bangladesh contributes barely 0.3 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions from combustible fuels, its capital, Dhaka, repeatedly ranks among the most polluted cities in the world. The choking air has become a silent but relentless killer, fuelling a surge in respiratory illnesses including asthma, lung cancer, bronchitis, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Perched on low-lying, flood-prone land, Bangladesh is among the countries most vulnerable to the ravages of climate change, climate scientists warn. Home to nearly 174 million people, the country faces immense demographic pressure, with a recent UN report cautioning that by 2050 it could rank among the world’s most densely populated urban centres.

Doctors on the frontlines say the consequences are already stark. “If pollution continues at this pace, our health system could completely break down,” said Dr Mustafijur Rahman of Dhaka’s National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital. He pointed to sprawling slums clustered around industrial zones, where inadequate sewage systems and overcrowding allow infections to spread unchecked.