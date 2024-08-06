Bangladesh crisis: UK calls for UN-led probe; no mention of asylum to Hasina

The UK government called for a United Nations-led probe into the unrest that led to the resignation of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said the UK wants to see a "peaceful and democratic future" for the South Asian country as Hasina resigned and fled Bangladesh on Monday, 5 August.

However, there was no mention of the asylum for Hasina, which the former Bangladeshi prime minister is seeking.

"The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life... All sides must work together to restore calm under a transitional government," David Lammy said in a statement on Monday.

"The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks," the UK Foreign Secretary said, adding that his country wants to "see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future."