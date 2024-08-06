Bangladesh: Fascist or military government not acceptable, say students

The students called for communal harmony and urged citizens to protect the Hindus and their property. They appealed to the people to stand united in support of peace and maintain vigilance against violence and discrimination. "We all must maintain communal harmony during this period of unrest. We must protect the Hindus from miscreants. It is everyone's responsibility," one of the students said in a video message.

Hindus, who make up about 10 per cent of Bangladesh's population, have repeatedly come under attack. A Bangladeshi human rights group, Ain o Salish Kendra, reported at least 3,679 attacks on the Hindu community since January 2013, including vandalism, arson, and targeted violence. The authorities repeatedly fail to investigate and prosecute such violence.

As Bangladesh witnessed widespread violence resulting in over 400 deaths during the protests, the mood in the country appeared to be celebratory. However, even as complete strangers hugged each other on the street, there were reports of attacks and violence against Awami League functionaries and supporters, many of whom have gone into hiding.

The student leaders also confided that Nobel Laureate and founder of Grameen Bank Dr Muhammad Yunus had agreed to be the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh. Dr Yunus had agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

Nahid's announcement came hours after President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving Parliament.