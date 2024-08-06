Bangladesh: Fascist or military government not acceptable, say students
The students call for communal harmony and urge citizens to protect the Hindus and their property
No military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted by ‘Students Against Discrimination’, the body which spearheaded the agitation against the Awami League government said. On Tuesday, 6 August, the day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country, Nahid Islam posted a message early in the morning for the body that spearheaded the 36-day-long protests against reservation and the Awami League government declared.
The students’ body had sought 24 hours to come up with a framework for the interim government. But since it seemed that the process was being hijacked by the "ousted fascists and their collaborators to foil the revolution”, the students decided to make their stand clear. "No military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted," the post said.
The students called for communal harmony and urged citizens to protect the Hindus and their property. They appealed to the people to stand united in support of peace and maintain vigilance against violence and discrimination. "We all must maintain communal harmony during this period of unrest. We must protect the Hindus from miscreants. It is everyone's responsibility," one of the students said in a video message.
Hindus, who make up about 10 per cent of Bangladesh's population, have repeatedly come under attack. A Bangladeshi human rights group, Ain o Salish Kendra, reported at least 3,679 attacks on the Hindu community since January 2013, including vandalism, arson, and targeted violence. The authorities repeatedly fail to investigate and prosecute such violence.
As Bangladesh witnessed widespread violence resulting in over 400 deaths during the protests, the mood in the country appeared to be celebratory. However, even as complete strangers hugged each other on the street, there were reports of attacks and violence against Awami League functionaries and supporters, many of whom have gone into hiding.
The student leaders also confided that Nobel Laureate and founder of Grameen Bank Dr Muhammad Yunus had agreed to be the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh. Dr Yunus had agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, the Daily Star newspaper reported.
Nahid's announcement came hours after President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving Parliament.
