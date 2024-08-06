Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina to stay in India until Britain grants asylum

The Indian government has granted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina an interim stay following the collapse of her government in the South Asian country on Monday, 5 August, media reports said.

During this period, India will offer comprehensive logistical support as Hasina pursues asylum in the UK, the Daily Sun reported.

Her stay in India is approved only temporarily, pending her relocation to Britain.

Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from the UK government regarding the grant of political asylum for the former Bangladesh prime minister, the Daily Sun reported.