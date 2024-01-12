Bangladesh election: How real is women's influence in Bangladesh politics?
For decades, Bangladesh has been led by two women: the current Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and her rival, Khaleda Zia. But has this led to female political empowerment?
For the past few decades, Bangladesh has been led by two women politicians: the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her rival Khaled Zia. But has this led to female political empowerment?
Bangladesh is the only country where the prime minister, speaker, Opposition leader, and the heads of major political parties are all women.
According to DW reports, some of these women will face their opponents in the country's parliamentary elections on 7 January.
Ahead of the polls, it made many of us wonder if having women occupy powerful political positions empower women's participation in politics across the board in Bangladesh.
According to the Global Gender Gap Reports, the country ranks 7th out of 155 nations in women's political empowerment. Though that sounds promising, there's more to the story. According to reports, women still lag behind in terms of overall active political participation.
For example, while the total number of women MPs is one-fifth of the total house, just 7 per cent are elected directly. The rest are selected by party executive committees, where women's representation is abysmal.
Reports say in local government, Bangladesh's rural areas show greater gender diversity than its cities. And overall, there's a higher percentage of women leaders in local government than in the national Parliament.
Women activists in Bangladesh are continuing to advocate for increased participation by women in political decision-making at every level.
