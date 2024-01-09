Bangladesh poll verdict a double-whammy for India

Sheikh Hasina's expression of gratitude, thanking India for standing by her through thick and thin, can barely gloss over New Delhi's actual and progressive loss of influence over the ruling Awami League, which on Monday, 8 January won a record fourth consecutive term in office after winning a somewhat controversial election minus the principal Opposition coalition.

India's predictable endorsement of the poll-verdict, that gave Awami League 223 seats in a 300-member House and Independents fielded by it winning 62 seats, is crucial for Hasina because others applauding her return are the authoritarian regimes in Russia and China with no opposition.

For the world's most populous democracy India, having to endorse a one-sided election and one-party governance is particularly embarrassing. "India is going the US way -- democracy at home and support for dictatorships abroad for strategic considerations," said former intelligence official Benu Ghosh.

With the Islamist Opposition coalition, which has been buoyed by a poor voter turnout that it sees as support for its poll boycott call, hell bent on continuing violent street agitations to oust her--and the reaction of Western democracies likely to be less-than-welcoming if not totally hostile--Hasina will have to count on India to weather the crisis of legitimacy in the days following the polls.

But will India miss its trusted friends, the old guard in the Hasina cabinet, almost all of whom were missing from the list of candidates after distribution of ticket? If India has to re-build bridges with the new incumbents in the Hasina cabinet, many of them known for their leaning towards Beijing as a counterweight to New Delhi, then it will be of concern to India. Bangladesh could well be the last nail in India's neighbourhood coffin after pro-Chinese regimes have taken over the South Asian landscape from Nepal to Maldives.