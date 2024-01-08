Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina wins amid opposition boycott

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on track to gain an overwhelming majority in Bangladesh's parliamentary election that was boycotted by opposition parties, according to local media reports on Sunday, 7 January.

TV stations with networks of journalists across the country reported that Hasina's governing party, the Awami League, won 216 out of 229 seats, meaning Hasina wins a fourth consecutive term in office.

The general elections were boycotted by the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and their allies.

Independent candidates took 52 seats, while the Jatiya Party, the third largest in the country, took 11 seats. The results for the rest of the constituencies were still trickling in late on Sunday night.

The Election Commission has been slow to announce the results of the elections. The polls closed in the afternoon, with a significantly low turnout.