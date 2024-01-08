Bangladesh: What's next after PM Sheikh Hasina's reelection?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won another term in power in a contentious general election that was boycotted by the main opposition and drew a low turnout. Hasina secured a fourth consecutive term in power on Monday, with her Awami League party taking three-quarter of the seats in Parliament following a controversial election.

The vote was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who described it as "illegitimate". The BNP had demanded a neutral caretaker government to oversee the polls, saying that Hasina's government could not hold free and fair polls. But the ruling party rejected the calls.

The election commission on Monday said the Awami League won 222 out of 298 parliamentary seats in Sunday's polls. Authorities suspended voting in two constituencies, one because of violence during the election, and the other over the death of an independent candidate due to natural causes a week ago.

Critics say that Hasina's control over parliament is even higher than the 222-figure suggests, as many smaller opposition groups and independent candidates are allied with the ruling party.

Jasmin Lorch, a senior researcher at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS), labeled it an "autocratic election".

"There was no real opposition party in the electoral race, and the Awami League government controlled the electoral process entirely," she said. "Overall, this was an autocratic election, which was aimed at cementing the power of the ruling party and creating a democratic façade for what is, in fact, an autocratic political regime."