Bangladesh: After voting, PM Hasina slams opposition on polling day

Polls opened in Bangladesh on Sunday, 7 January, as the country headed to vote in the general elections. Opposition parties have boycotted the vote, which rights groups say are expected to give Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina her fifth term in office.

Voting in the country of about 170 million people began at 8 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and will stay open till 5 p.m.

Initial results are expected by Monday, 8 January.

Nearly 2,000 candidates are competing for 300 directly elected parliamentary seats. There are 436 independent candidates, the most since 2001.

With concerns about violence, the voter turnout is expected to be low. Troops and other security forces have been deployed across the country to guard polling booths. The days leading up to the election have seen several protests.