Bangladesh's main opposition party terms train fire sabotage, demands UN probe

Bangladesh's main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded a UN-supervised investigation into a fire on a passenger train that killed at least four persons, calling it a "pre-planned" act of sabotage ahead of the general elections being boycotted by the party.

The incident occurred at around 9.00 pm on Friday, 5 January when four carriages of the Benapole Express that runs from Benapole, a town bordering West Bengal, were set on fire as it was near its destination station of Kamalapur.

Railway officials said most of the train’s approximately 290 passengers were returning home from India.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of the fire service and civil defence media cell, said they recovered four bodies from the gutted coaches of the train.

In a statement, BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi expressed concern over the "heartbreaking incident of casualties due to arson by miscreants on the Benapole Express train headed from Benapole to Dhaka".

"There is no doubt that the Benapole Express train fire was an act of sabotage, leading to the loss of life," the Daily Star newspaper quoted Rizvi as saying.

He termed it an "inhuman brutal atrocity against humanity" and called for a UN-supervised investigation into the incident, the paper said. Rizvi also said the incident was "pre-planned" and called for the immediate arrest and punishment of the "perpetrators involved".