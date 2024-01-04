Bangladesh claims fair elections ahead, despite opposition boycott

In Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, election posters of the ruling Awami League and their allies line the roadsides and narrow alleys.

Sagarika Rani Das, a 35-year-old Awami supporter, and a small team are handing out party leaflets to people in the busy streets and tea stalls.

"We are encouraging people to come to the polling stations and vote," she said.

Bangladesh will embark on its 12th parliamentary elections on 7 January, with nearly 2,000 candidates from 28 political parties contending for 300 parliamentary seats.

However, voters will not be able to choose a candidate from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which boycotted the polls after the Awami League rejected demands that a neutral caretaker government preside over the general elections.

In the months leading up to the elections, authorities also cracked down on BNP leadership and supporters.

Ruling party claims participatory election

Despite the absence of the main opposition party, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party leaders insist that the elections will be representative and participatory, as 28 out of 44 registered parties are running in the elections.