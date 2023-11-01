Bangladesh: Four dead, over 500 arrested on first day of BNP's nationwide blockade

At least four people died while more than 500 BNP-Jamaat men were arrested across Bangladesh on the first day of the Opposition's nationwide 72-hour rail, road, and waterways blockade on Tuesday.

There were reports of 26 violent clashes in 14 districts across the country, during which more than 24 public buses were set on fire while 18 buses were vandalised.

The political turbulence, which erupted on 28 October after a senior BNP leader and dozens of members of his party were arrested following violent anti-government protests in Dhaka, has now spread into a five-day ordeal, leaving a trail of deaths, blood and mayhem with no resolution in sight.

The ruling Awami League promised to come down hard on the main opposition BNP and arrested more than 500 including two top leaders of the party.

With the time for the next election schedule approaching fast, the current situation bears a frightening resemblance to the period leading to the 2014 elections marked by violent clashes amid opposition boycott.