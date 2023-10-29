Bangladesh opposition figure detained amid protests

Bangladesh police on Sunday, 29 October, arrested Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from the country's main opposition party, even as a nationwide strike began.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Habibur Rahman said Alamgir had been "detained for interrogation".

Rahman told the AFP news agency that Alamgir would be questioned over the violence that broke out on Saturday, 28 October, in which a police officer and a protester were killed and at least 26 police ambulances were torched or damaged.

Alamgir has not been charged with anything. He was picked up from his residence in the capital city, Dhaka, opposition party official Shairul Kabir said.

The 75-year-old is the general secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Protest turns violent

The BNP announced a nationwide general strike on Sunday after calling off a mass demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Violent clashes broke out during the protests on Saturday, with more than 100,000 opposition supporters gathering in the capital.