Bangladesh Army reluctant on election deployment

The Bangladesh Army is largely opposed to its nationwide deployment to maintain law and order during the 7 January parliamentary polls.

Most of its top commanders understandably seek to avoid allegations of partisanship while helping to hold an Opposition-less election with a prorogued but not dissolved House.

Out of 10 division commanders of the Bangladesh army, 7 commanders as well as two senior lieutenant generals have pitched against nationwide deployment, a top Bangladesh intelligence source said.

Due to these reservations within the force, the scheduled date of Army deployment for elections has been shifted from 28 December to 3 January, a top military commander said. He added that his own formation, slated for deployment, has not yet been sent into the field.

"We were ready but our seniors are having second thoughts," the commander said on condition of strict anonymity.