Bangladesh elections: Crackdown on oppn, as Hasina accuses US of interference

Bangladesh's ageing, ailing but combative prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has lashed out at the country's Islamist opposition and their 'global patrons' (read: the US), ruling out any discussion on how to hold the next parliamentary elections.

Hasina also warned opposition parties of severe consequences unless they refrained from the violence that was unleashed on Saturday, 28 October.

As protesters continued to burn down public transport and attacked police stations to enforce a three-day countrywide blockade — aimed at paralysing the administration and pressuring Hasina to step down, paving the way for a neutral caretaker to conduct the polls — the prime minister told a press conference that "there is no question of a dialogue over the conduct of polls".

The US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has strongly pitched for a dialogue between the ruling Awami League government and the Islamist opposition (consisting of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami) to set the stage for what he described as "fair and peaceful elections to restore Bangladesh's fledgling democracy".

Another 12 envoys, including those from Japan and South Korea, which have invested millions in the country's infrastructure, as well as Canada and Australia, also appealed for "restraint” from all stakeholders after violence erupted in Dhaka and spread to the rest of the country.

A similar message seems to have been given by senior US officials to PM Hasina's adviser Salman F Rahman on his recent visit to US.

"I will hold a dialogue with the Opposition if President Biden and former President Trump hold a dialogue," said Hasina tersely, in a direct attack on what Awami League leaders described as "increasing US interference" in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.

"Let me make it clear, the caretaker system has been ended by Parliament because of its misuse during 2006–08, and there is no way we will bring it back. If polls can be held under ruling dispensations in all democracies like US and India, the same can happen in Bangladesh," the prime minister said.