What impact will the Bangladesh election have on regional geopolitics?
Also: what India, China, Russia and the United States have to say about the upcoming Bangladesh election on 7 January
Bangladesh's parliamentary elections on 7 January have drawn international attention.
The Biden administration in the US, citing "democratic violations", has imposed visa restrictions on government and opposition members, urging "unconditional dialogue" between political parties of Bangladesh.
On the other hand, Russia accuses the US of interference, a claim the other side dismissed as "Russian propaganda".
What about closer neighbours India and China, more directly affected by events in Bangladesh?
