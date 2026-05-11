Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll climbs to 409 after 11 more fatalities

At least 11 more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh, pushing the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths linked to the outbreak to 409, according to local media reports citing official data.

The country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the latest fatalities were recorded in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday. Of the 11 deaths, four were from laboratory-confirmed measles cases, taking the total confirmed deaths since March 15 to 65. Another seven deaths linked to suspected infections pushed the suspected death toll to 344, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

The outbreak continues to spread rapidly across the country. In the past 24 hours alone, authorities recorded 1,503 suspected measles cases, taking the overall tally since 15 March to 49,159. Among them, 205 new cases were confirmed through testing, raising the number of confirmed infections to 6,819.

Officials said hospitals across Bangladesh have admitted 34,909 patients with measles symptoms since mid-March, putting severe pressure on the country’s public health infrastructure.