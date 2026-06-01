Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll reaches 585 as two more children die
Of the total deaths recorded so far, 495 are suspected cases while 90 have been laboratory-confirmed, local media reports
Bangladesh's measles outbreak continues to deepen, with two more children dying from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Sunday, taking the overall death toll since 15 March to 585, according to official data.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) classified both latest fatalities as suspected measles deaths. Of the total deaths recorded so far, 495 are suspected cases while 90 have been laboratory-confirmed, local media reported.
Health authorities also recorded 1,324 new suspected measles cases over the same period, pushing the total number of suspected infections to 70,936. Another 53 confirmed cases were reported, raising the confirmed tally to 9,049.
The outbreak has placed severe strain on Bangladesh's healthcare system. Since 15 March, a total of 56,886 suspected measles patients have been hospitalised, with 52,841 recovering and being discharged, according to DGHS figures.
As the crisis escalates, UNICEF has revealed that it repeatedly warned Bangladesh's previous interim government about vaccine shortages that could trigger a major outbreak.
Addressing a press briefing in Dhaka last week, UNICEF Representative Rana Flowers said the agency had sent multiple warnings to health authorities and repeatedly raised concerns in meetings with government officials.
“From 2024, we were warning the government that the shortage of vaccines could lead to an outbreak,” Flowers said.
“From 2024 to 2025 and into 2026, we sent letters, and we had 10 different meetings signalling this was a problem and that orders for vaccines needed to be given. They could not,” she added.
According to Flowers, UNICEF sent five to six formal letters to the Health Ministry and raised the issue during at least 10 meetings while the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus was in office.
She also disclosed that UNICEF deputy executive director Ted Chaiban highlighted the vaccine shortage issue during discussions with Bangladesh's foreign ministry during a visit to the country in August 2025.
UNICEF has pledged to cooperate with an investigation launched by the current BNP-led government into the outbreak and said it would provide evidence documenting its repeated warnings about dwindling vaccine supplies.
The revelations are likely to intensify scrutiny of public health preparedness and vaccine procurement decisions as Bangladesh battles one of its worst measles outbreaks in recent years.
With IANS inputs
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