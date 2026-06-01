Bangladesh measles outbreak death toll reaches 585 as two more children die

Bangladesh's measles outbreak continues to deepen, with two more children dying from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Sunday, taking the overall death toll since 15 March to 585, according to official data.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) classified both latest fatalities as suspected measles deaths. Of the total deaths recorded so far, 495 are suspected cases while 90 have been laboratory-confirmed, local media reported.

Health authorities also recorded 1,324 new suspected measles cases over the same period, pushing the total number of suspected infections to 70,936. Another 53 confirmed cases were reported, raising the confirmed tally to 9,049.

The outbreak has placed severe strain on Bangladesh's healthcare system. Since 15 March, a total of 56,886 suspected measles patients have been hospitalised, with 52,841 recovering and being discharged, according to DGHS figures.

As the crisis escalates, UNICEF has revealed that it repeatedly warned Bangladesh's previous interim government about vaccine shortages that could trigger a major outbreak.