Bangladesh: No stop to post-poll violence; several injured, house set ablaze

A fresh wave of unrest has swept across Bangladesh in the tense aftermath of the 13th parliamentary elections, leaving at least nine people injured and a house reduced to ashes, as incidents of post-poll violence were reported from five districts, according to local media.

In Natore’s Lalpur upazila, simmering rivalries within the victorious Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spilled into open confrontation on Saturday night, when two factions of party workers clashed violently. At least six people were injured in the melee, The Daily Star quoted Lalpur Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mojibar Rahman as saying. Police arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm from the scene, registering a case in connection with the incident.

Elsewhere, political fault lines widened. In Sherpur district’s Sadar upazila, a BNP worker — Giasuddin Rasel, 35 — was allegedly attacked by members of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Rasel had served as an election agent for BNP’s defeated Sherpur-1 candidate, Sansila Jebrin Priyanka.

In Feni’s Daganbhuyan upazila, tensions flared again as a Jamaat worker, Nurul Absar Belal, was allegedly assaulted by BNP activists at his residence in Dakkhin Bhabanipur village. He was first rushed to a local health complex and later shifted to Feni General Hospital, his family told the newspaper.