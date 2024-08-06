Bangladesh president orders immediate release of jailed ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh that saw Sheikh Hasina resign as the prime minister and flee the country on Monday, 5 August, president Mohammed Shahabuddin chaired a meeting at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka to discuss the formation of an interim government with the chiefs of the three armed forces, leaders of various political parties, and civil society representatives.

The meeting unanimously decided to release BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately.

The president's press team said in a statement that the meeting led by Shahabuddin "decided unanimously to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately".

At the meeting, a condolence resolution was also taken in memory of those killed in the anti-quota movement and prayers were sought for forgiveness and peace for the departed souls.

The meeting decided to form an interim government, urging everyone to exercise patience and tolerance in controlling the law and order situation in the country. It also decided to take strict action to stop looting and violent activities.

Besides, it was decided to release all the people detained during the anti-discrimination movement. A consensus was also reached at the meeting that no community should be harmed in any way.