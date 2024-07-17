Bangladesh: Schools closed after 6 killed in protests over job quota

At least six people, including three students, were killed and more than 100 others injured on Tuesday, 16 July as protesters demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs clashed with police in major cities across Bangladesh, forcing the closure of schools and colleges.

Police and major news outlets reported two new deaths in the capital Dhaka and the northeastern port city of Chattogram while earlier today, four deaths were reported from the capital, Chattogram and northwestern Rangpur.

According to the reports, at least three of the deceased were students while the violence injured some 400 others on Tuesday as protests demanding quota system reforms spread across major Bangladesh cities a day after it took a violent turn after a week of street demonstrations.

Authorities today called out the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops in four major cities after hundreds of policemen in riot gear overnight fanned out in public university campuses across the country.

The government, meanwhile, ordered closure of schools, and colleges until further order amid escalated violence.

“All high schools, colleges, madrasahs (Islamic seminaries) and polytechnic institutes under the purview of the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be shut down until further order, considering the security of the students,” an education ministry spokesman said.

The violence nearly emptied the usually crowded capital where unidentified people set on fire two buses after exploding dozens of Molotov cocktails while several parts of the city witnessed sporadic clashes causing roadblocks leaving thousands of people stranded in the streets and their workplaces.