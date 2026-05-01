Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over Assam chief minister’s remarks

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry characterised the remarks as “disparaging” and said they undermine the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation that underpins bilateral relations. Officials in Dhaka expressed dissatisfaction over the tone of the comments and stressed the need for restraint when addressing sensitive cross-border issues.

During the meeting, Ishrat Jahan emphasised that public statements of this nature could negatively affect diplomatic ties and urged Indian authorities to approach such matters with greater caution.

Relations between the two countries have been under strain in recent years. Ties deteriorated significantly after political upheaval in Bangladesh in 2024, when an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus took power following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Although both sides have since signalled a willingness to rebuild engagement, particularly after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s electoral victory earlier this year and the appointment of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, incidents such as this highlight the continuing fragility of the relationship.

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, but observers note that rhetoric around migration and border management remains a particularly sensitive issue for both governments.

With PTI inputs