Bangladesh wants more electricity from Tripura as it supplies 50-80 MW daily

Energy-starved Bangladesh wanted at least 250 MW of electricity from Tripura, which is currently supplying 50 to 80 MW electricity to the neighbouring country, top officials said in Agartala on Tuesday, 5 November.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) managing director Biswajit Basu said that the Bangladesh government has been requesting to supply at least 250 MW of electricity to their country as they have a huge shortage of power to meet the growing demand of consumers.

“Currently we are supplying 50 to 80 MW of electricity to Bangladesh every day. Discussions are going on. But to increase the supply of electricity, central government’s permission and clearances are vital, requiring signing of an agreement and to fulfil other formalities,” Basu told IANS.

He said that the Bangladesh government almost regularly makes their payments to TSECL for the supply of electricity.

“Bangladesh is our good neighbour. Regularly we are talking about the supply of power from our power plant to their country,” the state-owned corporation MD said.