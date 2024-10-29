Petition seeking ban on deposed Bangladesh PM’s Awami League withdrawn

A writ petition filed in a high court in Bangladesh seeking a ban on ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and several other parties was withdrawn on Tuesday, 29 October.

Leaders of the anti-discrimination students' movement, which led to the ouster of Hasina's 15-year regime on 5 August, on Monday in a petition in Dhaka High Court sought the court's directions to prevent the Awami League and 10 other parties from conducting political activities in the country.

Court officials and lawyers said three top leaders or coordinators of the movement -- Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Hasibul Islam -- decided not to proceed with the petition that also questioned the past three general elections in 2014, 2018 and 2024 which installed Hasina-led Awami League to power.

The elections were staged amid allegations of massive vote manipulation or boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia and several other parties.

The movement leaders, however, preferred not to proceed with the second writ either that questioned the legitimacy of these three parliamentary elections.

The two writs, listed by a two-member high court bench for hearing on Tuesday, were withdrawn as the proceedings began in the morning.

The petitioners' lawyers informed the bench that their clients would not proceed with the writs.