Widespread tax evasion has further compounded the country's economic difficulties. Revenue collection in the first quarter of the current fiscal year fell short of the target by Tk 42,000 crore, while the national budget for 2026-27 has projected a substantial deficit of Tk 2,00,000 crore.

The article cautions that bridging the fiscal gap could prove difficult given the structural and administrative weaknesses of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). If the current trend continues, the budget deficit could widen further, making the economic outlook increasingly uncertain.

It also highlights the difficult business environment at the national, regional and global levels, arguing that reviving economic activity will require more than short-term measures. High fixed costs, ongoing mega projects and mandatory economic and social spending commitments are adding to financial pressures, with the country facing an apparent cash crunch.

Weak governance, lack of transparency and inadequate accountability have contributed to corruption over the years, the article observes, adding that it remains unclear whether the country has moved beyond these longstanding problems.

While the prime minister's decision to cut personal expenditure may signal political commitment to fiscal discipline, the article argues that broader reforms are essential. It calls for realistic budgeting of capital projects, cuts in unproductive and revenue expenditure, and improvements in governance to steer the economy out of its current crisis.

With IANS inputs