Sheikh Hasina plans 16 December return to Bangladesh on Victory Day
The ousted prime minister, who faces a death sentence in Bangladesh, has asked the Tarique Rahman government to arrange her return from India
Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to Bangladesh on 16 December, ending her exile in India
The former prime minister has requested the Bangladesh government to arrange her travel from Delhi to Dhaka aboard the national airline
Hasina has rejected her death sentence for crimes against humanity and expressed readiness to contest the case upon her return
Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced on Tuesday that she intended to return to her country from exile in India on 16 December, coinciding with Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations.
Hasina, who fled to India on 5 August 2024 following a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year tenure in power, has asked Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government to facilitate her return.
Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement that since Hasina had travelled to India aboard a Bangladeshi aircraft, the government should make similar arrangements for her journey from Delhi to Dhaka.
The proposed date carries particular historical significance for Bangladesh, which celebrates Victory Day on 16 December to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War under the leadership of Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Hasina’s aide Abu Obaidha Arin told the Associated Press that the former prime minister hoped to mark the occasion alongside the people of Bangladesh. He expressed confidence that her return would help restore peace, stability and prosperity in the country.
Hasina faces a death sentence handed down in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 uprising, during which hundreds of protesters were killed. She has rejected the verdict and maintained that she is prepared to challenge her conviction upon returning home.
In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, Hasina had declared her determination to return to Bangladesh in December, regardless of the consequences.
The announcement leaves questions over the arrangements for her return and the legal proceedings she would face upon arriving in Dhaka.
With PTI inputs