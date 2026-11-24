The proposed date carries particular historical significance for Bangladesh, which celebrates Victory Day on 16 December to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War under the leadership of Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hasina’s aide Abu Obaidha Arin told the Associated Press that the former prime minister hoped to mark the occasion alongside the people of Bangladesh. He expressed confidence that her return would help restore peace, stability and prosperity in the country.

Hasina faces a death sentence handed down in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 uprising, during which hundreds of protesters were killed. She has rejected the verdict and maintained that she is prepared to challenge her conviction upon returning home.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, Hasina had declared her determination to return to Bangladesh in December, regardless of the consequences.

The announcement leaves questions over the arrangements for her return and the legal proceedings she would face upon arriving in Dhaka.

With PTI inputs