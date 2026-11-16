Bangladesh denies India set conditions for Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Bangladesh denies reports that India has set conditions for Sheikh Hasina's extradition.

Dhaka says it has completed legal formalities and expects New Delhi to act under the extradition treaty.

Hasina signals plans to return in December as the extradition dispute strains bilateral ties.

Bangladesh on Monday, 16 November rejected a media report claiming that India had laid down conditions for handing over ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, insisting that no such discussions had taken place between the two governments.

State minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaid Islam said Dhaka expected New Delhi to honour its obligations under the bilateral extradition treaty and had repeatedly approached India seeking Hasina's return.

Her remarks followed a BBC Bangla report that India had sought a fresh trial for Hasina and an opportunity for her to appeal against her death sentence before agreeing to extradite her. "We have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters at her office.

The denial comes amid growing pressure on New Delhi to respond to Dhaka's extradition request. Bangladesh's law minister Md Asaduzzaman said last week that the country had completed all the legal formalities required to secure Hasina's return, leaving the decision entirely to India. "We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," Asaduzzaman said.

He also maintained that Bangladesh's Supreme Court had no legal provision to extend the deadline for filing appeals in cases involving crimes against humanity.

Dhaka has been seeking Hasina's extradition since 5 August 2024, when she fled to India following a student-led uprising that brought down her Awami League government.

In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity over her role in the deadly crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. Tried in absentia, she was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected both the charges and the trial proceedings.