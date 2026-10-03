India cannot give deadline on Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh: Envoy

India cannot provide a timeline for the extradition of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said on Saturday, adding that Dhaka's request is being examined through an established legal process.

“Nobody can give you a time frame (over Hasina’s return),” Trivedi said during a discussion organised by a private think tank in Dhaka, in response to questions about Bangladesh's repeated requests for Hasina's extradition.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, after her government collapsed amid a mass anti-government agitation.

“Again and again, the government of India has replied to this that there is a process, and the process is legal, and it is well structured,” Trivedi said.

He also said Hasina had not been brought to India by the Indian Air Force or Army. A Bangladesh Air Force aircraft carried her to India on August 5 as protesters moved towards her official residence. She was escorted from the residence by a Bangladesh Army-led security detachment.

“At that point in time, she (Hasina) was still the prime minister of Bangladesh. We had hardly any choice on that. It was our duty as a neighbour to accept the reality of life,” Trivedi said.

He described the circumstances surrounding her departure as “tragic” and said such circumstances should not be repeated anywhere in the world.

The comments came amid continued tensions between India and Bangladesh over Hasina's extradition. After her government was toppled, an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus took office in August 2024.