Kolkata’s Bangladesh patient crisis deepens as hotels shut

Private hospitals in Kolkata are rushing officials to Bangladesh, alarmed by the sharp fall in the number of patients from the neighbouring country. The latest blow is a police crackdown on budget hotels following a fire at a central Kolkata hotel that killed at least nine, including Bangladeshis who had come to the city as medical tourists. At least four hospitals — B.P. Poddar Hospital, Woodlands, Desun and Ruby — have reportedly confirmed plans to send representatives to Bangladesh.

Kolkata’s hospitals have long catered to patients from Bangladesh, with separate reception areas, foreign exchange counters and help desks for patients and their attendants. But their numbers fell sharply after the political upheaval in Bangladesh in August 2024. The communally-charged election campaign in West Bengal earlier this year, followed by the new BJP government’s drive to send back ‘illegal’ Bangladeshis, also appears to have deterred patients from crossing the border.

The hotel crackdown has created a fresh problem. The Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata has issued an advisory urging Bangladeshis to arrange safe accommodation before travelling to the city. Many patients arrive by road or rail and check into budget hotels near the hospitals. Those undergoing treatment or recovering from surgery may need to stay for several weeks, often with attendants. Hospitals are now being forced to step in, arranging rooms and entering into agreements with hotels to accommodate them.