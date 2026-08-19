Nine killed in Kolkata hotel blaze; fire safety lapses under scanner

At least nine people, including a four-year-old child, were killed and six others injured after a massive fire tore through a hotel building on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering a frantic rescue operation and renewed questions over fire safety in the city’s cramped hotel quarters.

The blaze broke out around 2 am in the five-storey building, which housed several hotels. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, while police and disaster management personnel joined the rescue effort. Dense smoke quickly engulfed the building, making it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors.

Firefighters eventually entered the building and recovered the victims. Six injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials have indicated that more casualties could not be ruled out as rescue and cooling operations continued.

The narrow lanes around the hotel posed an additional challenge for emergency responders, leaving little room for fire engines to manoeuvre. The building’s internal layout has also come under scrutiny, with reports pointing to narrow stairways and a lack of adequate emergency exits and modern firefighting arrangements.