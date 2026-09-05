Bangladesh warned against joining ‘Makkah Pact’ military alliance

Bangladesh should carefully assess its national interests before joining the proposed “Makkah Joint Defence” pact involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as the alliance could draw Dhaka into military commitments unrelated to its security requirements, a report has warned.

An article in Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Observer argued that the central issue was not solidarity among Muslim-majority countries but whether membership of the proposed alliance would strengthen Bangladesh’s security and preserve its strategic autonomy.

Joining a military alliance would place some of the country’s future decisions in the hands of other members, the report said. While such an arrangement could initially appear attractive in the name of friendship, cooperation and collective security, its consequences would extend to Bangladesh’s sovereignty, economy, defence policy and diplomatic independence.

Dhaka must consider such a commitment carefully and avoid being drawn into what the report described as a “vicious trap”. Foreign policy, it added, could not be shaped by sentiment and must instead reflect geography, economic interests, defence capabilities and national priorities.