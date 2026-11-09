Hasina seeks fresh passport and ID ahead of planned December return

Sheikh Hasina has requested a fresh Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card ahead of her planned return in December, the Awami League said

Her lawyers have approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, citing her nationality and right to return

Dhaka has sought her handover under the India–Bangladesh extradition treaty, saying her return does not depend on new travel documents

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina has applied for a fresh passport and national identity card as she prepares for a planned return to the country in December, her Awami League party said on Monday.

The party said her legal representatives at London-based Matrix Chambers had approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, requesting that the documents be issued promptly.

The application cited Hasina’s Bangladeshi citizenship and the country’s obligations under international human rights instruments, according to the party. It follows reports that the previous interim administration, led by Muhammad Yunus, had revoked her existing documents.

Hasina has reiterated her intention to return and face the legal proceedings against her, the Awami League said. She has been living in India since her government collapsed in August 2024.