‘I may be killed, but I will return’: Sheikh Hasina

Hasina said she understood that returning to Bangladesh could expose her to imprisonment or physical harm but maintained that her political responsibilities and commitment to her supporters remained more important than personal safety.

She also recalled previous instances when she returned to Bangladesh despite security concerns. These included her return in 1981 after years abroad following the assassination of her father and other family members, as well as her decision to return during the political emergency of 2007, when she faced criminal allegations.

By invoking these episodes, Hasina presented her latest declaration as part of a longstanding commitment to remain politically involved in Bangladesh despite personal risks.

Hasina accused Bangladesh's current political leadership of using criminal proceedings against her and members of the Awami League to suppress political opposition.

She disputed the legitimacy of the cases against her and other party figures, arguing that allegations against political leaders should be addressed through fair, transparent and impartial judicial proceedings.

Her remarks come amid continuing political uncertainty following the collapse of her government in August 2024 and the subsequent transition in Bangladesh.

Hasina's political future remains closely tied to the legal proceedings against her and the country's evolving political environment. Although she expressed a clear intention to return, she provided no timetable for doing so.

Her son, Joy, also confirmed that the timing of her return remained undecided.

Hasina used the Washington-based press conference to urge the United States to support democratic institutions and inclusive political participation in Bangladesh rather than align itself with a particular political leader or party.

"My message to Washington, I do not ask the U.S. to choose Sheik Hasina or Romani. I ask the US to choose democracy," she said, according to the conference transcript.

She called on Washington to support a political process in which Bangladeshis could determine their government through free and inclusive elections.

"I ask that Bangladeshis determine their government through free inclusive political process," she said.

Hasina also emphasised the importance of independent courts, freedom of expression, freedom of political association, minority protection and respect for due process.

She argued that excluding political parties from democratic participation could deepen political divisions and make national reconciliation more difficult.

"Equally, those who oppose my government are citizens whose rights must be respected. The future of Bangladesh must be built on reconciliation, not revenge," she said.

Her comments sought to frame Bangladesh's political crisis as a broader question of democratic participation, institutional independence and the protection of citizens' rights.

In her address, Hasina also acknowledged that her administration's record and the events surrounding the 2024 protests had raised difficult questions.

"I acknowledge the difficult questions surrounding my government, the events of 2024 and their aftermath," she said.

She maintained that allegations against any individual, including herself, should be examined through transparent and impartial legal proceedings.