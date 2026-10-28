Sheikh Hasina accuses Bangladesh government of conducting ‘mass arrests’

Accusing the government of targeting her party, the Awami League, Hasina alleged that the administration had launched a campaign to eliminate the party from Bangladesh.

“The government that came to power through a rigged election has clearly embarked on a mission to eliminate the Awami League from the country,” she said.

Her allegations come amid continuing political tensions following her removal from office in August 2024. Hasina also criticised the government's handling of the economy, citing alleged shortages of gas, electricity, fuel and fertilisers, rising prices, unemployment, factory closures and sluggish investment.

The claims in her statement could not be independently verified.

Hasina was removed from power on 5 August 2024, following a wave of student-led protests and violent unrest in Bangladesh. She fled to India, where she has remained since her ouster.

Following her departure, an interim administration took charge and disbanded the Awami League through an executive order under anti-terrorism legislation.

In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia after convicting her of crimes against humanity over her role in the deadly crackdown on the 2024 protests. Hasina has rejected the charges, describing them as politically motivated.

Bangladesh has repeatedly sought Hasina’s extradition from India to face the legal proceedings against her.

New Delhi has acknowledged Dhaka’s request and said it is under consideration through established legal and judicial processes.

Hasina’s latest allegations add to the political tensions between her supporters and the current administration, as questions over accountability for the 2024 violence, the future of the Awami League and the protection of political rights continue to shape Bangladesh’s political landscape.

With PTI inputs