Bangladesh's interim govt gives Army magistracy powers

Bangladesh's interim government has granted magisterial powers to the Army for two months to improve law and order in the country and prevent "subversive acts".

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on the government's decision on Tuesday, 17 September saying it will be applicable with immediate effect.

The powers will be given to commissioned officers of the Army. The order will remain in force for the next 60 days.

Section 17 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, or CrPC, which awards Army officers the status of special executive magistrates, says these officers shall be subordinate to the district magistrates, or deputy commissioners, bdnews24.com reported.

This authority including arrest and dispersal of unlawful rallies has been conferred upon commissioned officers of the Army.

In self-defence and extreme need, the officer can open fire, said an adviser to the interim government on Tuesday, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

"We are witnessing subversive acts and disrupted stability in several places, especially in the industrial areas across the country. Given the situation, Army personnel have been given magistracy power," Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said.

He added that he believed the army personnel would not misuse this authority.

Another adviser, requesting anonymity, said, "Police are yet to be properly functional. Subversive activities are taking place..."