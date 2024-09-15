What moral right does India have to lecture Bangladesh?

"What are your thoughts about atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh?” Before I could react, Uncleji took a swipe at me: “Secular Indians like you are always so vocal about Muslims here; however, when it comes to Kashmiri Pandits and Bangladeshi Hindus, your silence is deafening!”

I replied, “Uncle, I have spoken up often enough, but since you’re asking, I’ll say it again. I just hope you’re willing to listen to some bitter truths.”

“Why not?” came his offhand response, daring me to rise to the bait. And so, I spoke my piece.

“It is undeniably true that minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, have been victims of atrocities and injustice. Bangladesh opted for a secular state after liberation but following the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, secularism came under attack from the Muslim majority. Bangladesh was formally declared an Islamic state in 1988. Its constitution continued to guarantee freedom of religion and other rights to the Hindus, who are better off in Bangladesh than in Pakistan or Afghanistan. The bitter truth, however, is that Hindus there are second-class citizens.

“It is worth recalling that in British India, most of the landlords in what was then East Bengal happened to be Hindus. That explains why Hindus there were not educationally or economically backward be it in 1947 or 76 years later. Despite this, many of them were forced to flee and take shelter in India because of discriminatory practices. In 1951, Hindus constituted 22 per cent of the population in East Pakistan. By 1974, the Hindu population had declined to 13.5 per cent and today only eight per cent of the population of Bangladesh are Hindus.

“Daily incidents of violence against Hindus on political and religious grounds cannot be denied; nor the flaring up of anti-Hindu riots from time to time. It is also a fact that Hindus felt relatively more secure with the Awami League in power. Their sense of insecurity increased when other parties took over. The government headed by Sheikh Hasina was accused of ‘minority appeasement’, of giving them a free pass.