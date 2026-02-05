Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami unveils poll manifesto pledging women in cabinet

Bangladesh’s main Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami, on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping 41-point manifesto ahead of the February 12 elections, striking a note of reform and inclusion as it pledged greater representation for women alongside changes to the justice and economic sectors.

Announcing the manifesto, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman said the party would ensure a “significant number of women” in the cabinet if voted to power — an assurance that stood out even as the party has fielded no female candidates in the polls.

“The cabinet will reflect the diversity of the nation,” the manifesto declared, promising representation for religious and ethnic minorities and other historically marginalised communities. It also pledged to guarantee women a safe working environment while upholding their dignity.

Among the proposals was a commitment to reduce working hours for women during maternity to five hours a day, subject to the mother’s consent.