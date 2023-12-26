Barbie should expand her range of medical, scientific professions: BMJ study

Popular fashion doll, Barbie, should consider expanding her medical and scientific careers into areas where women and other under-represented groups remain a minority, suggests a study published in BMJ.

Barbie has been everything from a construction worker, teacher, and veterinarian to a judge, scientist, and medical doctor, symbolising careers that children can aspire to one day hold.

However, no previous studies have analyzed Barbie medical professional and scientist dolls to determine the kinds of professions they hold and their professional accuracy.

Katherine Klamer, a researcher at Indiana University, US, set out to identify the kinds of medical and scientific fields that Barbie dolls worked in compared with other career dolls and to determine whether they met clinical and laboratory safety standards.

"For young girls' sakes as much as her own, Barbie must keep shattering glass ceilings,” Klamer said.

The findings are based on an analysis of 92 Barbie brand career dolls (53 doctors, 10 scientists, two science educators, 15 nurses, 11 dentists, and one paramedic).