Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

There she stands, a monolith in a desert landscape: icon, goddess, superwoman. The first teaser trailer of "Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig parodied the iconic Dawn of Man opening from director Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey."

In this version, young girls sit around playing with old-fashioned baby dolls, who then dump their vintage toys after a towering, statuesque Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) appears in high heels and a striped bathing suit, before winking at viewers over her white-framed, cat-eye sunglasses.

Set to the instantly recognizable "Space Odyssey" score, the teaser trailer was released by Warner Bros Pictures in December 2022. Not only a sly wink to Kubrick's classic, it also refers to Barbie's founding legend and recipe for success.