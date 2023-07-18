Fraudsters using Barbie, Oppenheimer to steal your hard-earned money, data

Scammers are using the two highly anticipated upcoming Hollywood movies --- Margot Robbie starring 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' -- to steal users' hard-earned money and sensitive personal data.

According to the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, scammers are deceiving unsuspecting users by distributing phishing scams that prey on the excitement surrounding movie releases, all with the sole intention of tricking individuals and unlawfully acquiring their hard-earned money and sensitive personal data.

One of the fraudulent pages discovered entices users with special offers on Barbie dolls coinciding with the release of the movie.

Aside from the standard dolls, users are encouraged to purchase limited-edition movie-related dolls, such as the lead actress Margot Robbie, for around 12 pounds sterling.