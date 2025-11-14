BBC apologises to Trump for misleading edit, rejects $1 billion defamation claim

In a dramatic turn in an already fraught trans-Atlantic dispute, the BBC on Thursday, 13 November, issued a formal apology to US President Donald Trump for a misleading edit of his 6 January 2021 speech — an edit that the broadcaster now concedes created an unintended and damaging impression.

Yet, even as it bowed its head in regret, the BBC firmly rejected the foundation of Trump’s staggering $1 billion lawsuit threat, declaring that it had not defamed him.

The apology, delivered in a personal letter from BBC chair Samir Shah to the White House, expressed remorse for the way the documentary had stitched together distant portions of Trump’s speech — delivered nearly an hour apart—into what appeared to be a continuous call to action as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Some of Trump’s supporters later stormed the US Capitol, casting a long, dark shadow over that day and over the years that followed.

The BBC confirmed it has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary, acknowledging that the editing gave viewers the false impression that Trump had issued a direct incitement to violence.