BBC Chairman resigns after Boris Johnson loan row

He said the report finds he did not play "any part whatsoever in the facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for the former Prime Minister".



But he said with hindsight he should have disclosed his role in setting up a meeting between Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Sam Blyth -- a businessman who was offering the then PM financial help -- to the appointments panel during the scrutiny process ahead of him taking up the senior role.



Sharp said not doing so was an "oversight" and apologised for it.



In a statement, he said he did not want to be a "distraction", adding that it had been an honour to chair the BBC.