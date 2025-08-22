Beijing backs India against US trade curbs, pushes for deeper ties

Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday, 21 August, lashed out at the United States for slapping steep tariffs on Indian goods, pledging Beijing’s support to New Delhi against what he called unilateral and unfair trade measures.

“US has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India,” Xu said at an event hosted by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).

The envoy accused Washington of long profiting from free trade while now weaponising tariffs as bargaining tools. Stressing that India and China should resist such moves together, Xu signalled Beijing’s readiness to broaden trade and investment links.

He pointed to complementarities between the two economies — India’s strength in IT, software and biomedicine, and China’s advantage in electronics, infrastructure and renewable energy.