Beijing backs India against US trade curbs, pushes for deeper ties
If connected, the two major markets will produce an effect of one plus one bigger than two, says Chinese ambassador
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday, 21 August, lashed out at the United States for slapping steep tariffs on Indian goods, pledging Beijing’s support to New Delhi against what he called unilateral and unfair trade measures.
“US has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India,” Xu said at an event hosted by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).
The envoy accused Washington of long profiting from free trade while now weaponising tariffs as bargaining tools. Stressing that India and China should resist such moves together, Xu signalled Beijing’s readiness to broaden trade and investment links.
He pointed to complementarities between the two economies — India’s strength in IT, software and biomedicine, and China’s advantage in electronics, infrastructure and renewable energy.
“If connected, the two major markets will produce an effect of one plus one bigger than two,” Xu noted, while inviting Indian firms to expand their footprint in China. He also urged India to ensure a fair, non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses.
The remarks come amid cautious efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to recalibrate their strained relationship. Former Indian diplomats, speaking at the same forum, welcomed the outreach while underlining the complexities involved.
Ambassador (Retd) Neelam D. Sabharwal described the bilateral relationship as “unique,” shaped by historical bonds as well as long stretches of disruption. She said recent efforts showed recognition on both sides of the need to maintain peace and prevent disputes from spiralling.
Ambassador Venkatesh Varma placed the discussion in a wider regional frame, highlighting platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as critical for countering extremism and strengthening stability. He recalled India’s 2017 entry into the SCO as a natural extension of earlier engagement with Russia and China through BRICS and the RIC format.
Together, the interventions underlined a key theme: India-China relations remain a mix of rivalry and cooperation, with both sides testing ways to navigate a shifting global order.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines