Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on playing different versions of Doctor Strange

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is a sequel to 2016's 'Doctor Strange', which introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange. In the film, Doctor Strange's new adventure begins when Cumberbatch meets America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a unique teenager who can open doorways from one universe to the other.

Along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez, 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Sheila Atim, Adam Hugill with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.



'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.